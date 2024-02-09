You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Falmouth hotel

February 9, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the Inn Seasons Resort at Captains Quarters on Grand Avenue sometime after 4 PM Friday. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating how the incident happened. Further details were not immediately available.

