FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the Inn Seasons Resort at Captains Quarters on Grand Avenue sometime after 4 PM Friday. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating how the incident happened. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into Falmouth hotel
February 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
