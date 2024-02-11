MASHPEE – A car crashed into the garage of a house in Mashpee. It happened just before 5 PM Sunday afternoon on Brassie Way. The occupants of the car were uninjured. There was extensive damage and a building inspected was called to check the full extent. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into garage of house in Mashpee
February 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
