You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into garage of house in Mashpee

Car crashes into garage of house in Mashpee

February 11, 2024

MASHPEE – A car crashed into the garage of a house in Mashpee. It happened just before 5 PM Sunday afternoon on Brassie Way. The occupants of the car were uninjured. There was extensive damage and a building inspected was called to check the full extent. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 