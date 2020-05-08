Car crashes into house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Falmouth sometime before 11 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened at 218 County Road. The extent of injuries to the driver was not immediately clear. Firefighters had to contend with an odor of gas and broken water pipes in the house. National Grid was called to assess the gas service, while a building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.