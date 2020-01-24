You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Sandwich

Car crashes into house in Sandwich

January 24, 2020


SANDWICH – A car crashed into a house in Sandwich about 12:30 AM Friday. The cehicle struck the house at 20 Liberty Street. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The couple in the house were not hurt. A wall of the house was pushed in by a building inspector determined the structure was sound. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Photo by Google Street View/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 