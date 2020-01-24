SANDWICH – A car crashed into a house in Sandwich about 12:30 AM Friday. The cehicle struck the house at 20 Liberty Street. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The couple in the house were not hurt. A wall of the house was pushed in by a building inspector determined the structure was sound. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Photo by Google Street View/CWN
Car crashes into house in Sandwich
January 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
