Car crashes into house in Sandwich



SANDWICH – A car crashed into a house in Sandwich about 12:30 AM Friday. The cehicle struck the house at 20 Liberty Street. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The couple in the house were not hurt. A wall of the house was pushed in by a building inspector determined the structure was sound. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

Photo by Google Street View/CWN