Car crashes into house in Yarmouth

September 26, 2023

YARMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Yarmouth around 6:15 PM Tuesday. A building inspector was called to assess the damage to the house on Brookhill Lane. The driver was not seriously injured. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.

