Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth

August 7, 2022



YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

