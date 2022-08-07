YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
August 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return
- State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress
- Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
- Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday
- Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted
- Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board
- Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
- China Cuts Off Vital US Contacts Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
- Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
- Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr
- Even Simple Exercise May Help Aging Brain, Study Hints
- Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday