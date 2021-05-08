HARWICH – A car reportedly crashed into the United States Post Office on Route 28 in West Harwich about 12:15 PM Saturday. According to reports, the driver was not seriously injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Car crashes into Post Office in West Harwich
May 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer Aims for Full FDA Approval of Vaccine
- Monomoy High Hosting In-Person Prom and Graduation
- Steamship Authority Terminal Employee Positive for COVID
- Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League Of Boston
- Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place
- UPDATE: US Job Growth Slows Sharply in Sign of Hiring Struggles
- State Sues Marketing Firm for Role in Opioid Crisis
- Hyannis Road Closure Starts Friday Morning
- Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday
- Shark Conservancy Center to Open on Provincetown’s MacMillan Wharf
- Healey Secures $6.65 Million from Drug Company for False Marketing
- As Summer Approaches, Cape Cod Faces Workforce Shortage