Car crashes into Post Office in West Harwich

May 8, 2021

HARWICH – A car reportedly crashed into the United States Post Office on Route 28 in West Harwich about 12:15 PM Saturday. According to reports, the driver was not seriously injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

