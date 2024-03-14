You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis

Car crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis

March 14, 2024

John Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Shortly before noon Friday a Toyota Corolla sedan appeared to have collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer on Lewis Bay Road near Cape Cod Hospital. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 