HYANNIS – Shortly before noon Friday a Toyota Corolla sedan appeared to have collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer on Lewis Bay Road near Cape Cod Hospital. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis
March 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
