You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Sandwich inn

Car crashes into Sandwich inn

February 22, 2024

SANDWICH – A car crashed into a room at the Sandwich Inn & Suites at 14 Route 6A shortly before 7 PM Thursday. The driver was treated and released. A building inspector was called to check significant damage to the unit. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 