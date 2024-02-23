SANDWICH – A car crashed into a room at the Sandwich Inn & Suites at 14 Route 6A shortly before 7 PM Thursday. The driver was treated and released. A building inspector was called to check significant damage to the unit. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into Sandwich inn
February 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
