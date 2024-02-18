MARSTONS MILLS – A car crashed into a utility pole late Saturday evening. It happened just before 11:30 PM on River Road at Rosa Lane. Wires came down forcing firefighters to call for the power to be cut before they could access the driver. Once extricated, the driver was evaluated by EMTs. Eversource crews will work to replace the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into utility pole in Marstons Mills
February 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bird Flu Detected On Cape
- Police Investigating After Shots Fired in Falmouth
- Aquarium Installation Lauds The Carbon Storing Benefits Of Coastal Marine Habitats
- Presidents’ Day Closures Monday for Town Services
- Barnstable County Unveils FY25 Budget
- Cape Leaders Call for More Faster EV Charging Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Seniors Ride Free and Big EV Investment with CCRTA’s Tom Cahir
- Video: Cape’s Horsley Witten Group Wins EPA Contract
- Riverview School Intends to Acquire Twin Brooks Golf Course Parcel
- Study: Senior Treatment in Mass Lags Other States
- Cranberry Bog Restoration Project On Nantucket Gets Federal Grant
- Urine Diversion Investment On Falmouth Town Meeting Warrant
- WHOI Sea Grant Supports Research On Cape Water Issues