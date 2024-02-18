You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into utility pole in Marstons Mills

February 17, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A car crashed into a utility pole late Saturday evening. It happened just before 11:30 PM on River Road at Rosa Lane. Wires came down forcing firefighters to call for the power to be cut before they could access the driver. Once extricated, the driver was evaluated by EMTs. Eversource crews will work to replace the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

