Car crashes up hill into a tree in Falmouth

April 28, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A car went out of control going up a hill into a tree in Falmouth. It happened shortly before 4:30 PM Friday on the ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 NB. The driver was not seriously injured. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

