FALMOUTH – A car went out of control going up a hill into a tree in Falmouth. It happened shortly before 4:30 PM Friday on the ramp from Route 151 to Route 28 NB. The driver was not seriously injured. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes up hill into a tree in Falmouth
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
