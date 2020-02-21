You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car ends up in Marsh in West Barnstable

February 20, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – Thursday afternoon West Barnstable Fire (WBFD) responded to assist a motorist who unsuccessfully tried to navigate the Great Marsh. The Barnstable Police and Davis Towing responded. WBFD staff assisted the tow company in freeing the car.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

