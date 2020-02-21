WEST BARNSTABLE – Thursday afternoon West Barnstable Fire (WBFD) responded to assist a motorist who unsuccessfully tried to navigate the Great Marsh. The Barnstable Police and Davis Towing responded. WBFD staff assisted the tow company in freeing the car.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
Car ends up in Marsh in West Barnstable
February 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
