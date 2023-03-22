You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire causes delays on Route 25 in Wareham

Car fire causes delays on Route 25 in Wareham

March 21, 2023

WAREHAM – A car fire on Route 25 in Wareham near the Glen Charlie Road exit sometime after 7:30 PM Tuesday was causing traffic delays. The vehicle was reported in the median but debris was strewn across the westbound lanes. All of the occupants of the vehicle escaped safely. Mass State Police are investigating the crash that reportedly led to the car fire.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 