WAREHAM – A car fire on Route 25 in Wareham near the Glen Charlie Road exit sometime after 7:30 PM Tuesday was causing traffic delays. The vehicle was reported in the median but debris was strewn across the westbound lanes. All of the occupants of the vehicle escaped safely. Mass State Police are investigating the crash that reportedly led to the car fire.
Car fire causes delays on Route 25 in Wareham
March 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
