Car fire stalls traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

Car fire stalls traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

May 29, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A fully involved car fire snarled eastbound traffic for a time on Route 6 in Barnstable. It happened about 3:30 PM Saturday near mile marker 70 before the Willow Street exit. No injuries were reported. The highway did not fully open up until 4:30 PM.

