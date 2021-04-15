You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire temporarily closes Route 28 in Centerville



April 15, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A car fire about 10 AM Thursday temporarily closed Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Five Corner’s Road and Lumbert Mill Road. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and no injuries were reported.

