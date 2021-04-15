CENTERVILLE – A car fire about 10 AM Thursday temporarily closed Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Five Corner’s Road and Lumbert Mill Road. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and no injuries were reported.
Car fire temporarily closes Route 28 in Centerville
April 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Homeless Americans Finally Getting a Chance at COVID-19 Shot
- Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year
- Coast Guard Extends Certificate of Documentation Validity
- Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- Independence House to Host Assault Awareness Symposium
- Baker Says J&J Pause Won’t Slow Vaccination Efforts
- AG Healey Calls for Action on “No Hate” Act
- Shark Center Opens for Season
- Biden to Pull US Troops from Afghanistan, End ‘Forever War’
- AP: Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison
- Biden: US to Withdraw All Troops from Afghanistan by September 11
- Businesses Facing Massive Unemployment Tax Hike
- Orleans Releases Wastewater Infrastructure Project Updates