Car nearly crashes into building in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A car narrowly missed crashing into a building in Hyannis. The incident happened about 12:30 PM Tuesday at 248 Stevens Street. A Ford Explorer went off the roadway then went through bushes then hit a retaining wall and knocking over a handrail on the front steps of the building. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.