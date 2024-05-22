Sailors Prepare To Celebrate Memorial Day On The Waves At This Weekend’s Figawi Race

HYANNIS/NANTUCKET – Sailors are gearing up for the 53rd Annual Figawi Race, to be held this weekend from May 24-27, 2024.

The event draws boaters throughout the region and beyond to compete in Nantucket Sound at a course beginning in Hyannis and ending in Nantucket, with over 100 entries registered for this year’s race.

The event will begin with a welcome party at 3 pm on Friday at the lower level of the Hyannis Yacht Club.

The race will take place on Saturday, with boats making their way to the starting line at the Hyannis Port Jetty in full view of onlookers from Kalmus Beach, eventually ending at the entrance of Nantucket Harbor.

Sponsored and private events will be held throughout Nantucket to celebrate the race’s conclusion and will continue through Sunday, when an award ceremony will take place to honor the winners.

To learn more, click here.