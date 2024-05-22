You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Banner Year for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services on Cape Cod



May 22, 2024

State officials say that recent funding made available for local organizations supporting day programs for those with dementia will be a game changer for the region. Executive Office of Elder Affair Senior Project Director Pam MacLeod said state funding for Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Chatham, Orleans and more will help make the area more supportive for not only older adults and those with dementia, but also their families. She adds that it is also a banner year for Alzheimer’s treatment, including rollout of the first FDA approved drugs to treat the disease.

