BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its side in Bourne about 7:45 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 at the Otis Rotary. The driver was able to get out and no injuries were reported. Bourne Police will investigate the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
Car rolls on side at Otis rotary in Bourne
November 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
