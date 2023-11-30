You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car rolls on side at Otis rotary in Bourne

Car rolls on side at Otis rotary in Bourne

November 30, 2023

BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its side in Bourne about 7:45 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 at the Otis Rotary. The driver was able to get out and no injuries were reported. Bourne Police will investigate the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

