DENNIS – A car and school bus collided in Dennis sometime before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Bass River Road and Old Chatham Road. One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car, school bus collide in Dennis
March 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
