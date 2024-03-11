You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car, school bus collide in Dennis

Car, school bus collide in Dennis

March 11, 2024

DENNIS – A car and school bus collided in Dennis sometime before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Bass River Road and Old Chatham Road. One person was evaluated for possible injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

