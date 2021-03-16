BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Scraggy Neck Road near the Falmouth town line. No serious injuries were reported but the pole was snapped and the road was expected to be closed until Eversource could replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Car snaps utility pole in Bourne
March 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
