Car snaps utility pole in Sandwich

July 9, 2023

SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich shortly after 8 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6A near Old County Road. Four people were treated and released at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Route 6A was closed from Ploughed Neck Road to Old County Road.

