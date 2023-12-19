You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes Cotuit church

December 19, 2023

COTUIT – A car reportedly struck the Cotuit Federated Church on School Street in Cotuit sometime after 2:30 PM Tuesday. Damage was described as minor but a building inspector was called to assess it. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

