BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in the predawn hours in Bourne. The crash happened on County Road near Midway Road leaving the vehicle on its side. The extent of injuries was not clear. County Road was closed until the vehicle could be removed and the pole replaced. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over in Bourne
July 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
