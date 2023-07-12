You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole and rolls over in Bourne

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over in Bourne

July 12, 2023

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in the predawn hours in Bourne. The crash happened on County Road near Midway Road leaving the vehicle on its side. The extent of injuries was not clear. County Road was closed until the vehicle could be removed and the pole replaced. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

