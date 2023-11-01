HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole in Hyannis. The incident happened about 2:15 PM Wednesday on Ocean Street by the Hy-Line ferry terminal. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Eversource was called to check the pole.
Car strikes utility pole injuring driver in Hyannis
November 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
