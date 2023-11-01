You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole injuring driver in Hyannis

Car strikes utility pole injuring driver in Hyannis

November 1, 2023

HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole in Hyannis. The incident happened about 2:15 PM Wednesday on Ocean Street by the Hy-Line ferry terminal. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Eversource was called to check the pole.

