Car strikes utility pole, rolls over closing Route 6A in Barnstable for hours

May 13, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A car struck a utility pole and rolled over in Barnstable shortly after 2 AM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) and Bone Hill Road. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Route 6A was closed between Marstons Lane and Mary Dunn Road for hours while Eversource replaced the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

