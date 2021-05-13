BARNSTABLE – A car struck a utility pole and rolled over in Barnstable shortly after 2 AM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) and Bone Hill Road. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Route 6A was closed between Marstons Lane and Mary Dunn Road for hours while Eversource replaced the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over closing Route 6A in Barnstable for hours
May 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Police: Part of 6A Closed Thursday Morning
- Owner of Nantucket Painting Company Gets 2 Years for Tax Evasion
- AAA Forecasts Busy Memorial Day, Air Travel Up Over 500%
- Harwich Officials Announce Mandatory Water Restrictions
- Animal Rescue League to Hold Rabies, Microchip Clinic
- Baker Announces Employer Vaccination Program
- Virtual Summit Addresses Region’s Critical Issues
- Cape Cinema Prepares to Reopen
- Baker: Children Ages 12 to 15 Will Be Able to Get Vaccinated
- Massachusetts Senate Unveils $47.6B State Budget Proposal
- Vineyard Offshore Wind Project Takes Big Step Forward
- Harwich Voters Approve Budgets and Sidewalk Projects
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Names New CEO