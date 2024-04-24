BARNSTABLE – A car and tractor trailer collided in Barnstable sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Attuck’s Lane. EMTs evaluated the victims for possible injuries. Southbound traffic on Route 132 was down to one lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car, tractor trailer collide on Route 132 in Barnstable
April 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pavement Filling Underway On Route 130 In Sandwich
- Dr. Charle’s “Stormy” Mayo To Be Honored Ahead Of Planned Retirement
- PHOTOS: 11 Dolphins Stranded in Wellfleet, 7-Hour Rescue Follows
- Whale Season Begins for Cape Cod Bay as State Honors Official Marine Mammal
- Ruck4Hit Raising Funds for Military Families Friday
- NOAA Taking Comments On Vineyard Wind Phase 2
- Cranberry Bog Restoration Grants Received
- Cape Delegation Members Say No to Bridge Tolls
- Cahoon Museum Gets Transformative Gift
- MassDOT Schedules Meetings On Cape Cod Bridges
- Regional States Coalition Pursues Funds For Clean Energy Transmission Upgrades
- Cape Light Compact Receives Grant To Support E-Bike Rebate Program
- Chamber Of Commerce Hires New Director Of Tourism Sales