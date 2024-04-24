Car, tractor trailer collide on Route 132 in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – A car and tractor trailer collided in Barnstable sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Attuck’s Lane. EMTs evaluated the victims for possible injuries. Southbound traffic on Route 132 was down to one lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

