BOURNE – A car and moped collided in Bourne around 6:15 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street by the Dunkin’. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Car vs moped in Bourne
July 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
