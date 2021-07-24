You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs moped in Bourne

Car vs moped in Bourne

July 24, 2021

BOURNE – A car and moped collided in Bourne around 6:15 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street by the Dunkin’. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. Further details were not immediately available.

