You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle crash adding to delays approaching Sagamore Bridge

Car vs motorcycle crash adding to delays approaching Sagamore Bridge

July 9, 2023

BOURNE – A car vs motorcycle crash was adding to delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened about 11:30 AM Sunday on Route 6 westbound past Route 130 (Exit 59). According to reports, the car ended up on top of the motorcycle. Fortunately no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 