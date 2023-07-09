BOURNE – A car vs motorcycle crash was adding to delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened about 11:30 AM Sunday on Route 6 westbound past Route 130 (Exit 59). According to reports, the car ended up on top of the motorcycle. Fortunately no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Car vs motorcycle crash adding to delays approaching Sagamore Bridge
July 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Added 209,000 Jobs in June Amid Economy’s Resilience
- Elder Services to give Coupons for Farmers Markets
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Finalizing COVID Relief Allocation
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Author Kristan Higgins and “A Little Ray of Sunshine,” a Story of Motherhood on Cape
- Water Experts Highlight Finance Assistance Amid Title 5 Changes
- State Getting Reimbursement for COVID-19 Call Center
- Local Town Clerk Recognized for Excellence
- Local Officials Praise COVID Response in Region
- Nantucket Home Sold for Record-Setting $38 million
- OceanGate, Owner of the Submersible that Imploded During a Dive to the Titanic, Suspends Operations
- For 3rd Consecutive Day, Earth’s Average Temperature Remained at Record High
- Commercial Fishing Industry Gets $1.6M in Grants
- Cape Cod Healthcare Opening Neuroscience Institute