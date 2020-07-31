You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle and car reportedly collided in Bourne shortly after 4:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Head Of The Bay Road by Hideaway Village. The motorcycle ended up in the woods. The rider was taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation. A fire hydrant was also sheared off at the scene prompting a response from the Bourne Water Department. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

