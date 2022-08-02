You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole closes Route 124 in Brewster

Car vs pole closes Route 124 in Brewster

August 2, 2022



BREWSTER – A car vs pole crash shut down a section of Route 124. The crash happened at Fisherman’s Landing Road about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Brewster Fire/Rescue/CWN

