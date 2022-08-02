BREWSTER – A car vs pole crash shut down a section of Route 124. The crash happened at Fisherman’s Landing Road about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Brewster Fire/Rescue/CWN
Car vs pole closes Route 124 in Brewster
August 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
