Car vs pole closes Yarmouth Road in Hyannis

November 3, 2020

HYANNIS – A car vs pole crash closed Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) at Camp Street and at Old Yarmouth Road. The crash happened about 5:30 PM Tuesday evening on Yarmouth Road between Old Yarmouth Road and Ferndoc Street. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

