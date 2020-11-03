Car vs pole closes Yarmouth Road in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A car vs pole crash closed Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) at Camp Street and at Old Yarmouth Road. The crash happened about 5:30 PM Tuesday evening on Yarmouth Road between Old Yarmouth Road and Ferndoc Street. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.