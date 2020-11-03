HYANNIS – A car vs pole crash closed Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) at Camp Street and at Old Yarmouth Road. The crash happened about 5:30 PM Tuesday evening on Yarmouth Road between Old Yarmouth Road and Ferndoc Street. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car vs pole closes Yarmouth Road in Hyannis
November 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Voters to Decide Ballot Questions, Senate Race
- Fates of Candidates, Ballot Questions in Mass. Voters’ Hands
- Tradition: 2 New Hampshire Towns Cast Votes After Midnight
- From the 2020 Election, Some New Political Terms
- Election Day 2020: Cape Cod Votes
- Baker Announces New Measures to Slow COVID-19 Spread
- Lawyers on Standby if Cloudy Election Outcome Heads to Court
- Massachusetts Voters to Decide on Two Ballot Questions
- States to Watch on Election Night
- State Officials Take Election Safety Steps
- GOP Tries to Save its Senate Majority, With or Without Trump
- Town of Barnstable Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic
- Flags for Vets Event to Take Place in Bourne Saturday