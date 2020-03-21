CHATHAM – A car vs pole crash has closed a section of Route 28 in Chatham. The crash happened by Evergreen Lane shortly before 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The pole was snapped and left hanging over the road forcing the closure between Cockle Cove and Ridgevale Roads. Eversource was called to make repairs. The crash is under investigation by Chatham Police.
Photo by Chatham Police/CWN
Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Chatham
March 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
