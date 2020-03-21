You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Chatham

Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Chatham

March 21, 2020


CHATHAM – A car vs pole crash has closed a section of Route 28 in Chatham. The crash happened by Evergreen Lane shortly before 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The pole was snapped and left hanging over the road forcing the closure between Cockle Cove and Ridgevale Roads. Eversource was called to make repairs. The crash is under investigation by Chatham Police.
Photo by Chatham Police/CWN

