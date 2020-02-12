You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash cuts power in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash cuts power in Mashpee

February 12, 2020

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee around 6:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 130) and Cotuit Road. The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Ssome 886 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash according to the utility. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

