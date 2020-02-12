MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee around 6:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 130) and Cotuit Road. The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Ssome 886 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash according to the utility. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car vs pole crash cuts power in Mashpee
February 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Deadline Approaches to Register to Vote in Massachusetts Primary
- Deval Patrick, Last Black Candidate in 2020 Race, Drops Out
- Sanders Edges Buttigieg in NH, Giving Dems 2 Front-Runners
- Ballot Question Would Let Food Stores Sell Beer and Wine in Massachusetts
- Martha’s Vineyard Programs Promoting White Ribbon Day Pledge
- Mashpee Town Meeting to Tackle Wastewater Funding Plans
- Southcoast Health Receives National Workplace Health Recognition
- Wellfleet Reviving Blue Light Project to Support Businesses
- Cape Cod Foundation Offering Scholarships
- Cape Cod 5 Awards $40K in Mini-Grants to Local Teachers
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Sends 1,200 Care Packages to Soldiers
- Fall River Diocese Mourning Sudden Death of Cape Cod Priest
- Cape Towns Get Funding to Address Youth Substance Abuse