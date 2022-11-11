You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee

November 10, 2022

MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away from the crash which is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

