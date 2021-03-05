You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash on Oak Street in West Barnstable

Car vs pole crash on Oak Street in West Barnstable

March 5, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck a utility pole in West Barnstable around 5:45 PM Friday. The crash happened in the are of 900 Oak Street. The operator was stuck in the car until Eversource could cut the power and was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Oak Street was closed between Route 132 and Pine Street because of the broken pole. About 250 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

