WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck a utility pole in West Barnstable around 5:45 PM Friday. The crash happened in the are of 900 Oak Street. The operator was stuck in the car until Eversource could cut the power and was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Oak Street was closed between Route 132 and Pine Street because of the broken pole. About 250 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car vs pole crash on Oak Street in West Barnstable
March 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
