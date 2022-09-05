You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee

September 5, 2022

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by La Plaza Del Sol hotel. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

