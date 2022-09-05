MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by La Plaza Del Sol hotel. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee
September 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
