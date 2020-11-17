Video report: Car vs pole in Harwich





HARWICH – Around 10 AM Tuesday, a man driving a Ford Fusion sedan struck a pole on Queen Anne Road at Katie’s Pond Lane in Harwich. The driver reportedly told police he was blinded by sun when he hit the pole. He was not injured, however the pole was sheared off at the bottom. Verizon was expected be return around 1 PM to replace the pole which will prompt the closing of Queen Anne Road to all traffic at Route 124.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha111720 Car vs pole Queen Anne Road from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.