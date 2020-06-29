HYANNIS – A car struck a utility pole in Hyannis around 8:20 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Lewis Bay Road by Willow Street. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Eversource was called to check the pole. Traffic delays were possible in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car vs pole in Hyannis
June 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
