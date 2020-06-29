You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Hyannis

Car vs pole in Hyannis

June 28, 2020

Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN

HYANNIS – A car struck a utility pole in Hyannis around 8:20 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Lewis Bay Road by Willow Street. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Eversource was called to check the pole. Traffic delays were possible in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

