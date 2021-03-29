CENTERVILLE – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a car vs tree crash in Centerville around 5 PM Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the 600 block of South Main Street. Traffic was tied up in the area until the vehicle was towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs tree injures one in Centerville
March 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
