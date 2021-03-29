You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs tree injures one in Centerville

Car vs tree injures one in Centerville

March 29, 2021

CENTERVILLE – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a car vs tree crash in Centerville around 5 PM Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the 600 block of South Main Street. Traffic was tied up in the area until the vehicle was towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

