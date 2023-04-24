You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cause of early Sunday morning 2-alarm fire in Wareham under investigation

Cause of early Sunday morning 2-alarm fire in Wareham under investigation

April 24, 2023

Wareham Fire/CWN

WAREHAM – Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Atlantic Avenue.

WFD Engine 1 was first on the scene, and commenced an aggressive attack on the rapidly spreading, wind driven fire. This truck was staffed by Captain James Brandolini, Firefighters Ralph Braley, EG Brundage, Treavor Robidoux, along with Call- Firefigher Will Ouellette.

A second alarm was struck, bringing in additional Wareham firefighters, and two companies from the Onset Fire Department. It took about one hour before the fire was brought under control.

The occupant of the house was able to escape safely before the arrival of emergency personnel. Firefighters located the owner’s pet cat, and it was removed unharmed.

Chief John Kelley was the incident commander aided by Assistant Chief Mark Rogers and Onset Fire Deputy Chief Howard Andersen. Deacon David Murphy, the WFD Chaplain, also responded to the scene.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours wetting down hot spots. An Onset Engine company stood by at Station 1, while a Carver Engine stood by at Station 2 to handle any subsequent calls. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

