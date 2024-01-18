You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Celebration held for 100-year-old WW2 Marine Sergeant

Celebration held for 100-year-old WW2 Marine Sergeant

January 18, 2024


BREWSTER – Brewster Police & Fire Departments Along With Big Nick’s Ride Have Drive By held a celebration for WW2 Marine Sergeant Joseph Zdanovich who turned 100-years-old. Mr. Zdanovich is a resident of Woodlands at Pleasant Bay Senior Assisted Living.
Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

