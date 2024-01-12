Cellphones and portable electronics stolen from West Yarmouth distribution facility lead to arrest of Onset man

WEST YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that Detectives and UPS Investigators conducted a joint investigation leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection to the theft of electronic equipment from a distribution facility in West Yarmouth Friday morning. John Gray, 48, of Onset, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for booking. Gray was later transported to the Barnstable District Court for processing.

Gray is charged with Larceny over $1,200. At the time of his arrest, Gray was in possession of numerous stolen cell phones and related items. Gray is suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment over the past several months.

This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be brought at a later date.