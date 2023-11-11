Ceremonies held across Cape Cod to salute Veterans

Editor’s note: Watch this article for continuing coverage.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



SANDWICH – Happy Veteran’s Day to all the men and women who have served our country. Not only today, but every day we are grateful for all the veterans and active military members for their sacrifice and bravery.

The Sandwich Police Department is honored to have veterans as members of the police department. Pictured below are a few of those members. Thank you for your service, Chief Keene, Lieutenant Manley, Sergeant McDermott, Sergeant Grigorenko, Sergeant Gumbleton, Sergeant Leslie, Sergeant McCarthy, Corporal Wood, Corporal Bondarek, Officer McCracken, Officer Naylor, Officer Martin, Officer Hatfield, and Officer Mancini.