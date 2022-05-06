You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ceremony held for Yarmouth Fire Chief Phil Simonian who is retiring after 39 years

Ceremony held for Yarmouth Fire Chief Phil Simonian who is retiring after 39 years

May 6, 2022

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

YARMOUTH – A ceremony was held Friday morning at Yarmouth Fire Station 39 for Yarmouth Fire Chief Phil Simonian who is retiring after 39 years on the job.

 

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 