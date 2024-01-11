Chatham Harbormaster assists vessel in distress at the inlet

CHATHAM – At approximately 9:15 PM on Tuesday, the Chatham Harbormasters office was notified by Coast Guard Station Chatham of a vessel in potential distress near the north inlet in Chatham Harbor. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Assistant Harbormaster Woods responded to the Municipal Fish Pier. Weather conditions at the time were east winds at 30 knots, gusts of 40 with rain showers. Contact was made with the vessel, and it was determined that they were inside the inlet but unable to make it back to the mainland due to the severe weather conditions. The three-person crew beached their vessel on the inside of North Beach Island and deployed anchors. Given the severe weather conditions, no reported injuries, and no immediate distress it was decided to attempt a rescue at first light. At approximately 7:00 AM Wednesday, the Chatham Harbormaster H-27 response boat and crew responded to North Beach Island and safely escorted the crew back to Ryder’s Cove. All personnel were evaluated and required no medical assistance.