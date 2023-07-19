You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child airlifted from Falmouth Hospital

Child airlifted from Falmouth Hospital

July 19, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

FALMOUTH – A child was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly sustaining serious injuries. The victim arrived at an urgent care and was transported to Falmouth Hospital where the MedFlight helicopter landed. No other details on the cause of the injuries were immediately available.

