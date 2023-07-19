FALMOUTH – A child was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly sustaining serious injuries. The victim arrived at an urgent care and was transported to Falmouth Hospital where the MedFlight helicopter landed. No other details on the cause of the injuries were immediately available.
Child airlifted from Falmouth Hospital
July 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
