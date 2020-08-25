ONSET – A child was injured after a boat reportedly grounded near Taylor Point in Onset sometime after 9 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered a possible head injury. At least three other people onboard were uninjured. The incident is under investigation by the Mass Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Child injured after boat grounds off Onset
August 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
