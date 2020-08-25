You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child injured after boat grounds off Onset

Child injured after boat grounds off Onset

August 24, 2020

ONSET – A child was injured after a boat reportedly grounded near Taylor Point in Onset sometime after 9 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered a possible head injury. At least three other people onboard were uninjured. The incident is under investigation by the Mass Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.

