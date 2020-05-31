FALMOUTH – A child was injured in a bike accident early Sunday afternoon in Falmouth. Rescuers were called to a Abbie’s Lane residence and took the approximately 12-year-old child to Falmouth Hospital with a reported head injury. It was not clear if the child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Child injured in bicycle accident in Falmouth
May 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
