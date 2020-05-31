BOURNE – A child was injured in a bike accident in Bourne shortly before 10:30 AM Sunday. According to reports the child went off the bike trail along the north side of the canal down an embankment. He was taken to Fakmouth Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained.
Child injured in bike accident along Cape Cod Canal
May 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
