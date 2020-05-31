You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child injured in bike accident along Cape Cod Canal

Child injured in bike accident along Cape Cod Canal

May 31, 2020

BOURNE – A child was injured in a bike accident in Bourne shortly before 10:30 AM Sunday. According to reports the child went off the bike trail along the north side of the canal down an embankment. He was taken to Fakmouth Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained.

